Oscars 2025: The complete list of winners
Updated March 02, 2025 at 22:44 PM ET
The 97th Academy Awards took place Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Anora won five Oscars, including best picture, best actress, achievements in directing and editing, and best original screenplay.
Zoe Saldaña won the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in Emilia Pérez, making her the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar. Paul Tazewell won the Academy Award for costume design for his work on Wicked, making him the first Black male to win in the category.
The ceremony aired on ABC and streamed on Hulu. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars took place in the aftermath of devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
Below is the full list of 2025 Academy Award winners and nominees.
Best picture
WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Achievement in directing
WINNER: Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Performance by an actor in a leading role
WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Performance by an actress in a leading role
WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best animated feature film
WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best international feature film
WINNER: I'm Still Here, Brazil
The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia
Best documentary feature film
WINNER: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Original Score
WINNER: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Achievement in cinematography
WINNER: The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best live action short film
WINNER: I'm Not a Robot
A Lien
Anuja
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Achievement in visual effects
WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Achievement in sound
WINNER: Dune: Part Two
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best documentary short film
WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Original Song
WINNER: "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
Achievement in production design
WINNER: Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Achievement in film editing
WINNER: Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, David Jancso
Conclave, Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
Wicked, Myron Kerstein
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
WINNER: The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
WINNER: Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan
A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
WINNER: Anora, Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat
September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
Achievement in costume design
WINNER: Wicked
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Best animated short film
WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
