To booze or not to booze, that is the question (this new survey just asked)

A new Pew survey out last Friday examines how people feel about their own alcohol use and drinking habits.

The survey, conducted between Feb. 24 and March 2 of this year, focused on adults in the U.S. aged 21 and older. One major finding is that people continue to drink even when they believe it may not be beneficial to their well-being. It raises the question of what that experience is like!

Three things to know:

According to the survey, 57% of drinkers believe that their alcohol consumption does not increase their risk of serious health problems, while 43% think it does — either to a high degree or somewhat.

Despite these beliefs, 41% of drinkers say that recent news regarding the link between alcohol consumption and the risk of cancer will prompt them to reduce their drinking, with 11% indicating they will cut back a lot and 30% saying they will reduce it a little.

The health impacts of drinking have been extensively covered, addressing topics ranging from heart health to cancer . NPR's Allison Aubrey recently broke down the things to consider . She concluded by offering guidance for people who want to evaluate their alcohol consumption. This includes a self-assessment quiz called the CAGE questionnaire, which consists of four questions designed to help people determine if they need to manage their drinking habits.



Where have I heard about this lately?

Back in January, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory linking alcohol consumption to the risk of developing seven different types of cancer, including those of the breast, colorectal, esophagus, liver, mouth, throat and voice box (larynx).

He also urged Congress to require health warning labels to inform consumers about the risks associated with alcohol consumption and cancer.

