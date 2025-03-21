Courts push back, wars heat up and 3 more takeaways from Trump's moves this week
We'll be recapping what you need to know every Friday morning for the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Get more updates and analysis in the NPR Politics newsletter.
President Trump is continuing to move ahead with deportations and sweeping changes to the federal government. His administration is running into some obstacles in the courts but that hasn't stopped him from seeing just how far he can go.
Meantime, Trump's also dealing with a series of foreign-policy hotspots, while taking aim domestically at opponents.
Here are five takeaways from the week:
1. Running into the courts: Trump is testing the limits of the presidency, doing as much as possible without Congress. To this point, that's meant tackling a lot — like restructuring the federal government, laying off workers, dismantling agencies and taking over boards of once semi-independent outfits. But while Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, are eager to give Trump the reins, there is another equal branch — the judiciary.
This week saw the courts become speed bumps once again in what Trump is trying to do, from his immigration deportations, his ban on transgender military service members or his attempted termination of climate-related grants through the Environmental Protection Agency. The Trump administration is pushing back, and the president himself called for the impeachment of a judge in one of the cases. That didn't sit well with Chief Justice John Roberts, who said "impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreements concerning a judicial decision."
An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll from earlier this month found that 58% weren't confident Trump would follow court orders if they block his executive actions. And he will undoubtedly test just how far the courts will let him go with cases that presumably end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.
2. What to fight for: Democrats are not unified on how to oppose Trump (as evidenced by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's unwillingness to let the government shut down last week.) The courts are the avenue many on the left see as the best way to thwart Trump's agenda. But the right believes they have public opinion on their side on many of the issues landing in court.
As they see it: Why would Democrats be against deporting people the administration says are gang members; someone who, they say, was promoting Hamas' position on a college campus; or a doctor who allegedly had photos of a Hezbollah leader on her phone? Those on the left would argue it's not about what people are accused of, it's about adhering to court orders, regardless of what someone is accused of, an idea that's as old as the republic and John Adams defending British soldiers.
3. Waiting for Putin: Trump spoke separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hoping to get them on the same page for a ceasefire. Trump said he got a 30-day ceasefire on infrastructure agreed to, but soon after, there were more bombings, including from Russia on Ukrainian hospitals.
The two sides are still incredibly far apart. Russia, for example, wants no more re-arming of the Ukrainian military in addition to seizing four territories it doesn't have complete control over currently. The Ukrainian view — as well as many in Europe — is that Putin is stalling and likes the idea of being seen again as one of the big dogs on the international stage with a direct relationship with the United States. So Is Trump being played or will something tangible emerge? One thing is for certain, Trump's approach has broken with decades of bipartisan foreign policy, and he's upset many U.S. allies, who believe there will be consequences and Trump is unwittingly empowering China.
4. More foreign-policy challenges: The Russia-Ukraine war isn't the only high-stakes international challenge facing Trump. This week, he announced bombings of Houthis in Yemen for their attacks on commercial vessels. He also warned Iran to not help the Yemeni group and said the U.S. would "completely annihilate" the Houthis.
And that ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that the then-incoming Trump administration was so keen on taking credit for evaporated this week. Israel bombed Gaza in what was one of the deadliest single days since the war began.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Fox News Monday night that Israel "consulted" the White House before the strikes. It raises the question of Trump's influence on the war — and what he really wants: Does he want it to end with peace between the two sides — or does he simply want Gazans to leave or be wiped out, as he's called for Gazans to be relocated and for a "riviera" created?
5. Trump continues to indicate he wants to go after political enemies: For all of the Trump administration's now-confirmed agency heads who said during their confirmation hearings that they would take the "political weaponization" out of government, there have certainly been a lot of moves that call those pledges into question.
Consider that, just this week, the Trump administration kicked out the South African ambassador for saying something perceived to be anti-Trump; Trump stripped the Biden children of Secret Service protection (even though Biden kept it for Trump's children) with part of the justification being that Hunter Biden had traveled to South Africa, a country whose government the Trump administration and South African-born adviser Elon Musk have accused of racism toward whites; Trump said Biden's pardons are "void" because Trump says Biden used an autopen (even though there's no rule about that), and in the same post, took aim at Jan. 6 committee members; and his administration suggested anger at Maine's governor for a terse exchange was influencing contract cancellations.
Here's a day-by-day look at what happened this week as it relates to Trump and his administration (since our last post, last Friday, March 14):
Friday, 3/14/25:
- Dr. Oz's Senate confirmation hearing to lead Medicare and Medicaid.
- Johns Hopkins cuts 2,000 workers after USAID grant cuts.
- Pelosi comes out against Schumer voting for the spending bill.
- Trump takes birthright citizenship to the Supreme Court
- Maryland federal court ruling that Trump firings are an illegal scheme. Temporary restraining order (through March 27). Holding preliminary injunction hearing March 26. Trump has appealed.
- Democrats' split is ripped open. House Democratic leaders hold a presser arguing for voting against the spending bill after Schumer said he'd vote for it. Jeffries pointedly doesn't answer if Senate Democrats need new leadership.
- University of Michigan economic survey shows decline in confidence including among Republicans down 10 points since last month.
- U.S. and Israel reach out to African nations to take in Gazans, according to reporting by the Associated Press. (NPR has not independently verified the reporting.)
- Trump lashes out at career prosecutors in speech at Justice Department. He is hotly critical of media outlets, says it has to be "illegal" what is said about him and that it will be "legendary" for those who expose the media. He also says Ukraine should not have picked on someone bigger than them — even though Russia started the war when it invaded three years ago.
- White House says Hamas "is privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire." Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, says Hamas is threatening a permanent ceasefire.
- Arlington Cemetery scrubs links of Black and female veterans, later restoring some and attributing the removals to mistakes implementing the administration's anti-DEI policies.
- Dr. Rasha Alawieh, an H-1B visa holder, was not allowed to return to the U.S. after visiting family in Lebanon and was sent back. An order was issued halting her deportation as her plane sat on the tarmac, but the plane ultimately departed for reasons unclear to her family and colleagues at Brown. "They are treating her like a terrorist," said Dr. Basma Merhi, her lawyer and Brown colleague. "It is ridiculous. She is an accomplished doctor, she is treating patients, who is treated like a criminal. And she is following all the rules. She is not doing anything wrong. And her visa is valid."
- Black Medal of Honor recipient's page taken down, the URL changed to say "deimedal."
Saturday:
- A judge preemptively blocks five Venezuelans the administration alleged were members of a gang from being deported. The judge later extends the order to all alleged Tren de Aragua members.
- Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations of Venezuelan gang members. The administration quickly deports many alleged members to El Salvador, in apparent contravention of the court order.
- All Voice of America and Radio Marti employees are locked out and broadcasts on the networks cease. Also severed were all contracts for the privately incorporated international broadcasters including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.
- Trump announces action against Houthi rebels.
Sunday:
- Polls show Democratic favorable ratings at historic lows (CNN, NBC).
- The White House argues it didn't defy a "written order" in regards to deported alleged gang members but the judge's verbal order was: "Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States." They were deported to a notorious El Salvadoran prison.
- For his part, Trump, asked whether the administration had violated a temporary restraining order by deporting Venezuelans, Trump said, "I don't know. You'll have to speak to the lawyers. I can tell you this — these were bad people." On using the Alien Enemies Act to do so, a wartime law, he said they "invaded our country — so in that sense, it is war."
- After learning of the judge's order, the El Salvador president, Nayib Bukele posted, "Oopsie… too late." He posted a video later that showed what he said were 238 members of the Tren de Aragua gang arriving in his country and said they'd be detained for a year.
- Trump says he'll speak to Putin on Tuesday. "We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia," he said. "We'll see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. … We want to see if we can bring that war to an end."
Monday:
- Hearing in Boston before a federal judge unhappy with the Trump administration for defying a court order to not deport a kidney specialist, Dr. Rasha Alawieh, with a valid H-1B visa. Later in the day, Homeland Security said in a statement that Alawieh was openly supportive of a Hezbollah leader
- Hearing on Alien Enemies Act. DOJ argues it didn't have to obey an oral order to turn planes around, because it wasn't in writing. And, they argue, that the judge didn't have jurisdiction because the planes were outside U.S. airspace. The judge argues he does because he has jurisdiction over the people.
- Trump claims in social media post that all pardons issued by Joe Biden are void because he used an "autopen". It is not clear if Biden used a device, which would not invalidate the pardons. Trump claims pardons for those on the bipartisan congressional Jan. 6 committee are void, therefore potentially opening the door toward a justification for investigation.
- Trump chairs meeting at Kennedy Center, says he doesn't like Hamilton and wants to improve the center structurally, says it's in "disrepair."
- Dan Bongino begins at FBI as deputy director.
- Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer postpones his book tour citing "security concerns."
- U.S. kicks out South Africa ambassador for saying there are "supremacist instincts" in the MAGA movement that led to Trump, in addition to being a reaction to demography. Rubio announces the ambassador's ouster via X.
- Gaza ceasefire ends; Israel embarks on "extensive strikes" on same day Trump reportedly approves an Egyptian Gaza reconstruction plan. They are the largest strikes since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19.
- Black Medal of Honor recipient's page restored.
- Georgetown graduate student detained for alleged ties to Hamas and alleged spreading of propaganda.
- Attorney General Pam Bondi says destroying Teslas could be classified as terrorism.
Tuesday:
- DC police usher in new head of U.S. Institute of Peace into the building after standoff with staff.
- Judge demands more answers about deportation flights to El Salvador.
- Trump calls for judge's impeachment
- Trump takes Secret Service protection away from Hunter and Ashley Biden, former President Biden's children.
- Some of the files related to President Kennedy's assassination are released
- After phone call with Trump and Putin, Russia, they say, agrees to a limited 30-day ceasefire on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure. "The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure cease-fire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime cease-fire in the Black Sea, full cease-fire and permanent peace," the White House said in a statement. "These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East." The Kremlin also says there will be a prisoner swap of 175 prisoners on Wednesday. Putin says he does not want to see Ukraine's military rearmed in order to get a lasting peace.
- Judge orders that DOGE, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, reinstate USAID's functionality and says that the agency's closure likely violated the Constitution.
- Portraits of Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are seen hanging in the Kennedy Center, breaking with past protocol.
- Vance becomes finance chair of the RNC, the first time a vice president has done so.
- Trump fires two Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission. One of them, Alvaro Bedoya, says Trump wants the FTC to be a "lapdog for his golfing buddies."
- Astronauts, stranded in space for months, touch down successfully back on Earth.
- Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes Trump's call for impeachment of judge. Trump responded saying the judge is "radical left."
- IRS agents who investigated Hunter Biden given promotions, according to the Associated Press. NPR has not independently confirmed the reporting.
- Russia continues to hit Ukraine, including a hospital. There also were strikes by Ukraine.
- Social Security Administration changes coming March 31. People will no longer be able to verify eligibility for benefits over the phone. It will have to be done online or in person. The Trump administration says it's to stop fraud. Critics say it may hurt people in rural areas most because of the distance to SSA offices. It also comes as SSA offices are being closed across the country because of DOGE.
- A federal judge issues a temporary injunction, halting Trump's ban on people who are transgender in the military.
Wednesday:
- Trump and Zelenskyy speak.
- Mahmoud Khalil case, a Columbia University graduate student and U.S. permanent resident detained by ICE, moving from New York to New Jersey.
- Judge James Boasberg grants Trump administration another day to clarify the timeline of deportation flights that went to El Salvador.
- Trump says Houthis will be "completely annihilated" in post warning Iran to stop supporting the Yemeni group.
- Trump suspends $175 million to the University of Pennsylvania because of trans athletes policy.
- Many of the erased images and web sites are being put back up, as agencies figure out what compliance with Trump's executive orders means, including a page with Jackie Robinson's army tenure and Navajo Code Talkers after public outcry.
- Trump considering renovations, potentially paving, the Rose Garden at the White House.
- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., when asked by a town-hall attendee when he would call for Schumer to step aside, says: "[I]t's important for people to know when it's time to go."
- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick goes on TV and recommends Tesla stock.
Thursday:
- Trump signs executive order aimed at dismantling the Education Department. "We're not doing well with the world of education in this country, and we haven't for a long time," Trump said. "We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs." Local municipalities already fund nearly all aspects of K-12 schooling. Trump also says the department's "useful functions" will be "preserved in full" but managed by other agencies, including things like Pell Grants and Title I resources for children with disabilities.
- Judge orders Trump not to deport Georgetown postdoctoral student and visa holder. The government says he was spreading "Hamas propaganda" and has "close connections" to an advisor to Hamas. The man's wife is an American citizen and her father had been a political adviser to Hamas.
- Judge says government provided a "woefully insufficient" response to prior orders about deportation flights. He is now asking the government to explain by 10 a.m. Friday to give more details.
Copyright 2025 NPR