Photos: See the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

Editor's note: Images may contain graphic content.

Rescue workers pulled more bodies from the rubble in Myanmar today after a powerful earthquake hit yesterday.

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck at midday with the epicenter not far from the city of Mandalay.

The quake was followed by several aftershocks - including one measuring 6.4.

More than 90 people could be trapped inside the crushed remains of an apartment block in Mandalay in central Myanmar destroyed by a devastating earthquake, a Red Cross official told AFP as rescuers worked to free the victims.

Officials have said more than 1,600 people have died. Thousands of others were injured and dozens are still missing.

Copyright 2025 NPR

AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images This aerial photograph shows the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand.

Anusak Laowilas / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images Relatives wait for missing family members during a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 29, 2025.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People watch as rescuers search for survivors trapped in the collapsed Sky Villa Condominium building in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ye Aung (top) accompanies his wife Phyu Lay Khaing on their way to the hospital after she was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Sky Villa Condominium apartment building in Mandalay on March 29, 2025.

AFP / via Getty Images / via Getty Images People inspect the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Motorists wait in line at a petrol station in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A damaged pagoda is pictured in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar.

Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters / Reuters K-9 dogs walk at the site of a building that collapsed, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 29, 2025.

AFP / via Getty Images / via Getty Images People drive on a motorbike past a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar.

Mailee Osten-Tan / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of the public anxiously wait for news on rescue operations at the Chatuchak skyscraper collapse site on March 29, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Heavy construction equipment is used to dig through the rubble as people look for survivors in a damaged building in Mandalay on March 29, 2025.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A rescue worker looks out over the rubble as teams attempt to free trapped residents at the destroyed Sky Villa Condominium development in Mandalay on March 29, 2025

Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People sleep in the open at Chatuchak park in Bangkok on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A rescue worker stands on rubble as teams attempt to free trapped residents at the destroyed Sky Villa Condominium development in Mandalay on March 29, 2025.

Images Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 29, 2025.

Sai Aung Main / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People climb into a damaged building as they look for survivors in Mandalay on March 29, 2025.

Montira Rungjirajittranon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Patients are attended to in a makeshift medical treatment area in the recreational hall of a hospital in Bangkok on March 29, 2025.

Peerapon Boonyakiat / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rescue workers seen working at a collapsed building after an earthquake.

Aung Shine Oo / AP / AP A building is damaged after an earthquake Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.