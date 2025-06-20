© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Trump says he's close to 'a Deal' with Harvard, as judge grants injunction

By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT
People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston in May.
Rick Friedman
/
AFP via Getty Images
People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston in May.

On social media Friday President Trump wrote the administration had been working closely with Harvard University to strike a deal, with an announcement likely next week.

"They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right," Trump posted to Truth Social. He went on to write an agreement with the university would be "HISTORIC, and very good for our Country."

Trump's post came on the same day a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction that would continue blocking the president's efforts to bar international students from attending Harvard University.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs had previously issued a temporary block halting the moves by Trump.

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions around Harvard's international students, including disqualifying Harvard students from receiving visas. On June 4, the president issued a proclamation saying the university has failed to account for "known illegal activity" by students there.

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
