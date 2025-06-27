Whose lavish wedding is sparking protests this week? Find out in the quiz

This week, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are tying the knot in (what they think is) the wedding of the century. "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Sánchez's brother said in March. Blasphemy! Anyway, if you know what city their nuptials are happening in, you'll get at least one question correct.

Meanwhile, are you tired of the quiz's penchant for questions about British royalty and billionaire antics? Write your own! We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 1.

Loading...

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from June 23 through July 1.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR