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See the looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet

NPR | By Emily Bogle,
Ivy Buck
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:09 PM CDT
Model and influencer Emma Chamberlain attends the 2026 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.
Mike Coppola
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Getty Image
Model and influencer Emma Chamberlain attends the 2026 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.

On Monday night, extravagantly dressed celebrities and designers made their grand ascent up the Met Gala's staircase, marking the start of fashion's biggest night and raising money for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour are the 2026 Gala co-chairs. Lauren Sánchez Bezos is an honorary co-chair.

"Fashion is Art" is the dress code for this year's Gala, and attendees are expected to follow it while viewing "Costume Art," the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition.

"Costume Art" opens to the public on May 10 in the Met's new Condé Nast gallery spaces. It features century-spanning fashions on various body types, juxtaposed with art objects from the Met's collections. Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton says the exhibition seeks to connect "artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form."

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from the night:

Copyright 2026 NPR

Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
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Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Joshua Henry performs with backup dancers.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
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Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Joshua Henry performs with backup dancers.
Nicole Kidman (left), Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Anna Wintour attend the 2026 Met Gala.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman (left), Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Anna Wintour attend the 2026 Met Gala.
Co-chair Venus Williams arrives with her husband Andrea Preti.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
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Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Co-chair Venus Williams arrives with her husband Andrea Preti.
Model Aariana Rose Philip attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
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Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Model Aariana Rose Philip attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Model Ashley Graham attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
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Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Model Ashley Graham attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Actor Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actor Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Musician Jon Batiste attend the 2026 Met Gala. His wife, author Suleika Jaouad is seen on the left.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
Musician Jon Batiste attend the 2026 Met Gala. His wife, author Suleika Jaouad is seen on the left.
Writer and activist Sinéad Burke attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Julian Hamilton / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Writer and activist Sinéad Burke attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Sam Smith attends the 2026 Met Gala.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Sam Smith attends the 2026 Met Gala.
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Emily Bogle
See stories by Emily Bogle
Ivy Buck
Ivy Buck is the newest Petra Mayer Memorial Fellow. She works in the Arts and Culture Hub with the NPR Books team, helping to produce the Book of the Day podcast and Books We Love, two projects founded by Mayer during her remarkable two-decade career at NPR.
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