June 12: Teachings of Our Elders - Eileen Little Ghost on Belief in a Singular Creator

North Dakota Native American Essential Understanding Number Seven is about native identity. It states, "Individual and communal identity is defined and supported by shared native languages, kinship systems, Tiospaye, clan structures, traditional teachings, values, sacred laws, and ceremonies. A continuum of tribal identity unique to each individual, ranges from assimilated to traditional lifestyle. There is no generic American Indian."

On today's Dakota Datebook, we'll hear about belief in a singular creator from Eileen Little Ghost, Elder from Spirit Lake.

Eileen Little Ghost:

You pray, we pray, we all pray to one God. It doesn't happen overnight, but our prayers are answered within four days. So, there are ceremonies. Sweat first. Sweat is to purify your mind and your spirit, and you got to stay away from alcohol. I'm stronger about it now because when I first start to talk about it, I'll have big lump in my throat because I believe that way. I really believe. I love my Indian ways, my language and the culture and the seven rights of the Sioux Nation. I lived it. I never thought they're going to put it on paper, put them on the walls, and this is what you do. I lived those values. The respect. Wisdom. Courage. Woohitike means brave and fortitude. Be generous. Generosity. Compassion. Love.

