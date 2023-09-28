September 28: Liberty Calling – Buy Bonds!

North Dakotans were not overly enthusiastic about America’s entry into World War I, but they were resigned to the reality of it. At the time of the declaration of war, the economy was functioning at full capacity. Diverting the necessary supplies to the war effort required decreasing what was available for civilians. Like the rest of the country, North Dakotans were expected to conserve everything from food to alcohol to gasoline. There was also one other shortage: money. The war was expensive and it had to be paid for.

In 1917, Congress authorized the sale of Liberty Bonds to finance World War I. Americans were urged to buy the bonds. So-called “Four Minute Men” would take a few minutes to talk about the bonds before the start of movies. The Treasury Department sponsored rallies featuring popular movie stars and radio personalities to encourage bond purchases. Secretary of the Treasury William McAdoo told Americans, "We must be willing to give up something of personal convenience, something of personal comfort, something of our treasure – all, if necessary, and our lives in the bargain, to support our noble sons who go out to die for us.”

The purchase of Liberty Bonds came to be seen as a patriotic duty. That attitude was a cause of tension in North Dakota. The patriotism of those who chose not to buy bonds was called into question. The main targets were members of the Nonpartisan League and German-Americans. Many of them bought war bonds and contributed to the Red Cross, but others thought it was their right to refuse to support the war. The Red Cross went so far as to name the Nonpartisan League “thoroughly disloyal,” and refused to accept funds collected at NPL meetings.

On this date in 1918, a new Liberty Bond campaign kicked off, encouraging the purchase of bonds. North Dakotans were told that they couldn’t be “100% American” if they didn’t buy bonds. In spite of the tension and accusations of disloyalty, North Dakotans stepped up and answered the call. By the end of the campaign, North Dakota had raised six and a half million dollars through the sale of Liberty Bonds.

Dakota Datebook by Carole Butcher

