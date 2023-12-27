December 27: President Monroe's 1823 Address to Congress

On this date in 1823, the Morning Post of London in the United Kingdom reprinted President James Monroe's address to the first session of the Eighteenth Congress of the United States, which he had delivered earlier in the month.

In his remarks, President Monroe justified the action of Colonel Leavenworth, who commanded Fort Atkinson, at Council Bluffs, saying Leavenworth understood that “the hostile spirit of the Ricarees” could extend to other tribes … and thereby endanger the lives of the traders on the Missouri, and the peace of the frontier.

Leavenworth had led a detachment from the fort to successfully attack an Arikara village. Monroe told his audience, “it is hoped that such an impression has been made on them, as well as on other tribes on the Missouri, as will prevent an occurrence of future hostility.”

President Monroe's address succinctly expressed the federal government's view of Colonel Leavenworth's punitive expedition against Arikaras. It glossed over how this controversial expedition had polarized American politics.

Leavenworth had received strong criticism. On the one hand, fur trader and militia leader Joshua Pilcher criticized him for insufficient harshness. On the other hand, the New York American newspaper criticized Leavenworth for waging an undeclared war against the Arikara.

In his official report to his superior officer, Colonel Leavenworth said about the Arikara, “They were evidently very much terrified, and completely humbled. Being convinced of this, and supposing that the government would be better pleased to have those Indians corrected than exterminated … it was thought best … to listen to the solicitations of the Ricaras for peace...”

The war would officially end in 1825 with an unequal treaty, which placed guilt for the war on not only Arikaras, but also Mandans, who had welcomed Arikara refugees.

James Monroe may have been the President of the United States, but he did not get the last word. Later that December, the House of Representatives would pass a study resolution directing its Committee on Indian Affairs to find ways to keep American citizens from hunting and trapping on Indian lands.

And future generations continue to express their own interpretations of these events of 1823.

Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel

