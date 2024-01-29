January 29: Classes about Islam

On this date in 1910, students at the University of North Dakota were studying for their final exams. Registration Day on that year's calendar was February 8, so they were also considering classes to take during the upcoming spring semester.

The students had the opportunity to take a two-credit class about Islam. UND's student newspaper, the Weekly Student, wrote that Professor McCown had made a special study of the religion “while living among its followers in India...”

Professor McCown was on the faculty of Wesley College, a religious college that had been newly established on the north side of University Avenue opposite UND. UND and Wesley College had signed an affiliation agreement in 1905, which permitted automatic credit transfers between the two institutions. This groundbreaking collaboration between a public university and a religious college would be imitated by other universities throughout the United States.

President Robertson of Wesley College prided himself on fostering an ecumenical culture. Even his critics conceded that Wesley College was “maintained upon a broad non-sectarian basis.” Students of all creeds and beliefs could choose from the various courses offered in religion.

Wesley College also taught courses in Hebrew and Biblical Greek that year. The Weekly Student wrote that no other state university, through its affiliation with a church college, had classes available “in the philosophy of religion and in the Bible in the original languages...”

Professors at Wesley College were noted for teaching classes of their choice. This attitude would be strongly criticized by the Methodist Church's internal auditors, who wrote a generation later in 1931, “... although there is a considerable amount of specialization in the offerings, no attempt is made to cover the field completely by specialized courses. For example, a brief course is given in the Gospel of John and the Epistle to the Hebrews, but other sections of the Bible are not similarly covered by the specialized courses. The result is that the offerings appear spotty and are without definite integration.”

This eclecticism at Wesley College was by design. This class about Islam, available to students at UND in 1910, was in keeping with that tradition.

Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel

