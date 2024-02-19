February 19: Bill Lanier Gloats

This week in 1956, prominent Democrat Bill Lanier sent a letter by air mail to Senator William “Wild Bill” Langer. He wrote: “Just a short note to straighten out some of the habitual garbled reporting of the Fargo Forum.

“At the state-wide labor meeting held last Saturday in Fargo … I was quoted as having said, 'We have finally broken the back of the Nonpartisan League.' This is an entirely erroneous quote, as all who were at that meeting … will know. The proper quote was, 'We have finally broken the back of the Old Guard Republican Leaguers.' This quotation was followed by an explanation of the tremendous increase in League memberships which we have promoted in the state to the point that we now have 4,000 card carrying members and three times as many here in Cass County as at any time in the history of the League. Just thought you might be interested.”

If any edition of the Fargo Forum actually attributed such a quote to Bill Lanier, it apparently no longer exists at the North Dakota State Archives.

There had been no love lost between Senator Langer and the newspaper. According to the Forum, Senator Langer had dubbed the newspaper an “octopus around the neck of North Dakotans.” The Forum's editorial staff made it abundantly clear that the loathing was mutual.

Bill Lanier's letter to Senator Langer can be seen as an example of taunting and gloating toward a political rival. And letters from his son Bill Lanier Jr. to Senator Langer were, if anything, even more cocky, confidently predicting that it would not be long before NPL support would “carry every office in the state in the Democratic column.”

Bill Lanier had plenty to gloat about. Just one week earlier, State Senator Iver Solberg, a prominent Leaguer, had resigned his chairmanship of the Williams County Republican Party in response to overwhelming sentiment within the NPL to merge with the Democratic Party.

However, the Democratic Nonpartisan League's first election in 1956 would become a disaster, due in no small part to Senator Langer's open opposition. Yet, despite his popularity, most of the NPL still went over to the Democratic Party. And this would have a profound effect on North Dakota politics.

Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel

