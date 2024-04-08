April 8: Musical Murder Spree Hits Grand Forks
After midnight, on this date in 1952, Spike Jones and his City Slickers were still playing their notorious “Musical Depreciation Revue of 1952” for over seven thousand fans at the UND Fieldhouse. According to this day's evening edition of the Grand Forks Herald, individual performers had kept spectators occupied starting at 8:30, until the set was ready for the main show, which then started two hours late. As the entertainers took their bows after midnight, members of the audience were reported to have become “laughsick.” The Herald also reported that the group’s delayed start was cause by a baggage car derailing near Staples, Minnesota.
The Grand Forks chapter of Disabled American Veterans sponsored this greatly anticipated concert. Tickets were $1.50, $2.50, and $3.50 at Scott's Music shop.
Spike Jones became a star in 1942 when he satirized Adolf Hitler with his hit single: “Der Fuehrer's Face.” It featured the line “Heil [Bronx cheer].” The song would later be featured in a Disney cartoon with the same name, starring Donald Duck.
“Spike Jones and His City Slickers” became known for what the Dakota Student charitably called “each unusual sound” from “each unique instrument.”
The comedy musical group would also play five years later on March 8, 1957 at the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.
A promotional catch phrase for the group claimed that Spike Jones was “the man who set music back ten thousand years.” He was too modest. Along with antics which, on a scale of one to ten, brought zaniness up to eleven, he and his band wore perhaps the classiest suits that could have been made from window curtains and couch upholstery. Spike Jones and His City Slickers frequently performed in drag. One of their songs went, “It's tough to be a girl musician, especially if you happen to be a man.”
This notorious murderer of popular music pioneered the foghorn in public performance. With thirty-three cowbells, Spike Jones may have had enough cowbell for actor Christopher Walken, who famously pleaded for “more cowbell” from Will Ferrell on Saturday Night Live.
Jones, the “Clown Prince of Musical Comedy,” would have a profound influence on future generations of artists. These included Dr. Demento, Weird Al Yankovic, and North Dakota native Peter Schickele, who was a senior at Fargo Central High at the time of the 1952 performance.
Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel
