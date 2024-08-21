August 21: Hitting the Road

In western movies and TV shows, traveling by horseback across the plains seems romantic. In reality, it was not all that pleasant. The average horse travels about five miles an hour. Travel by horse and buggy or buckboard wagon was even slower at about three miles an hour. At that rate, going from the homestead into town for supplies could be an all-day affair.

The automobile changed everything. Life suddenly became easier and faster. Of course, in the early 1900s, no one hopped on the Interstate and zoomed along at seventy miles an hour. They drove on dirt roads, and it was not uncommon to get bogged down in mud or stuck in deep ruts. Something had to be done.

Automobile clubs formed in the early 1900s that promoted driving and advocated for better roads. The clubs drove from town to town showing off their vehicles and urging local leaders to support road improvements.

On this date in 1912, it was announced that the first such trip out of Bismarck would set out on August 26th. The tour would travel to Dickinson and Mott before returning to Bismarck, covering two hundred ninety-three miles over three days.

Such a trip was not to be taken lightly. The drivers were reminded to carefully inspect their vehicles to be sure they were in proper working order. The organizers arranged for a mechanic to join the expedition to speed up any needed repairs. The Lahr Motor Sales Company announced it was offering prizes for the best car, with cars being penalized for every minute of repair it required. Prizes would be awarded to the cars having the least repair time. First prize was a fifteen-dollar electric horn. Second prize was a five gallon can of oil. Twelve cars and forty people signed up for the adventure.

Many caravans set out during the summer of 1912. For example, forty-nine cars journeyed throughout Montana. That trip was notable because some of the drivers were women. Another tour by the International Automobile Association planned a trip that summer all the way from Winnipeg to the Gulf of Mexico.

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

