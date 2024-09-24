September 24: Congressman Link Visits UND

On this date in 1971, the University of North Dakota's student newspaper, the Dakota Student, announced an upcoming visit by Congressman Arthur Link to UND. He represented North Dakota's western district at a time when North Dakota had two congressional districts.

Congressman Link would meet with students and faculty at 4 p.m. at the University Center Lecture Bowl and then with UND president Thomas Clifford and other university administrators about upcoming bills in Congress. Afterwards, he would hold a press conference with student journalists, and be honored that evening at a reception hosted by women of the 18th legislative district, which included Grand Forks.

During a question and answer session with students at UND, Congressman Link addressed voter apathy among the youth. He said, “Young voters must interest apathetic persons of their age group to vote – only then can the responsibility given younger voters by the 26th Amendment be fully discharged.”

Congressman Link was greatly concerned by “the fundamental structure of government,” stating that “… government has tended in recent years to fall out of balance, with the legislative and judicial branches of government losing power to the executive branch.” He considered this to be the fault of neither political party, but rather “the responsibility of all Americans.”

Congressman Link's diagnosis was that this power imbalance came from a focus on immediate crises rather than long term goals. He specifically cited the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which had brought the United States into the Vietnam War. Congressman Link said, “If we say the executive is too strong, we must all share responsibility. The continuing of the U.S. experiment in democracy will rise or fall on this issue.”

He also was concerned about Nixon's freeze on wages and prices. He was even more concerned about Nixon's flat ten percent tariff on imports. Congressman Link warned, “If the countries affected by this surcharge retaliate by placing a tax on U.S. Exports, one of the areas affected most would be that of grain exports; obviously this would have a tremendous effect on the North Dakota farmer.”

Next year in 1972, Congressman Link ran for governor, winning the general election with 51% of the vote. Perhaps Art Link's continued attention to young voters in North Dakota contributed to his victory.

