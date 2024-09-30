September 30: College Hazing

The University of North Dakota's 1912 Dacotah yearbook reported that president Edward Robertson of Wesley College envisioned Sayre Hall, the men’s dormitory, as a place “where tossing, stretching, room stacking, and other relics of barbarism intended to strike terror into freshmen … would have no place, for the founder had high ideals.” The yearbook continued, “The knowing ones shook their heads and murmured: ‘Wait and see, time will tell.’”

Wesley College, a school associated with the Methodist Episcopal Church, had moved to Grand Forks from Wahpeton, becoming affiliated with UND, where a very different take on hazing came the following year, in 1913. A report published in The Student, UND's student newspaper, described the annual hazing of freshmen from Budge Hall, calling it a “a very delightful evening’s entertainment.” An automobile light was on so that the women of Davis Hall, the site of Gamble Hall today, could watch their male classmates being whipped with blankets and beaten with paddles.

Later, “the whole company paid President McVey a visit,” at which time President McVey delivered a speech, which the student paper described as emphasizing “the importance of good-fellowship, which is the underlying tone of the right sort of initiation.”

With President McVey's blessing, the mob then crossed University Avenue and invaded Sayre Hall at Wesley College. The Student reported: “At Sayre, the men already initiated were pressed into service wielding the blanket.” The lights at Larimore Hall, the women’s dormitory at Wesley College, were turned on so the women could again watch their male classmates being whipped with blankets and beaten with paddles.

The freshmen were forced to make degrading yells and sing humiliating songs, including a variant of “Jingle Bells” called “Tingle Butt.”

Such hazing apparently continued throughout UND President McVey’s administration. Today, the university and all of the UND fraternity chapters do not condone or tolerate hazing of any kind.

Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel

