October 29: Teachings of Our Elders - Sidney Bird shares his birth story

North Dakota Native American Essential Understanding number seven is about native identity. It states, "Individual and communal identity is defined and supported by shared native languages, kinship systems, tiospaye, clan structures, traditional teachings, values, sacred laws, and ceremonies. A continuum of tribal identity unique to each individual, ranges from assimilated to traditional lifestyle. There is no generic American Indian."

In this episode of Dakota Datebook, we'll hear from Sidney Bird, enrolled member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, telling his birth story.

Sidney Bird:

I was able to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather. So I'm now the oldest member of this tribe. I'll be 96 in December. When I was born, there was no sign of life. There was a flu epidemic all over the world, Spanish flu epidemic. That epidemic killed more people than all the casualties of the first World War. My grandmother acted as a midwife and delivered me. You can't do that anymore, you have to be certified. But in those days, we did what we had to do. She told grandfather, "We have a new grandson, but there's no sign of life. Pray for him." Took this little bottle and held it up and he prayed. Made an impassioned plea. There was a pitiful cry. Grandmother got all excited, "He's alive. He's alive." He took that little blanket, receiving blanket and saw a skinny little boy. They knew I wasn't going to make it, so she said, "At least you ought to have our name." So again, grandfather helped me up and he baptized me. Grandfather's prayers were answered. I've outlived all of my relatives. I followed in his footsteps.

