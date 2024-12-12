December 12: New Mandan Librarian

The start of a new school year brings excitement and a fresh beginning for both students and teachers. At Mandan High School, the announcement of a new school librarian was just one part of the excitement surrounding the return to school.

On this date in 1929, Myrtle Sliper from Hillsboro was named the new librarian, as reported by Mandan School Superintendent J.C. Gould. She had previously served as the assistant librarian at Mayville State Teachers College and had taught school for two years, bringing a wealth of experience to the Mandan High School Library.

Myrtle’s hiring came at a time of growth and expansion for Mandan High School, a trend seen nationwide. Enrollment at the school had increased, and in September of that year, the city schools welcomed a total of 822 students, with more expected after the harvest. An expansion of the school library had been planned since 1928. A leading feature of the Mandan school system was the agricultural program, which combined vocational training with classwork, including trips to model farms and experiment stations around the school.

Her hiring also came during a nationwide shortage of librarians. Expanding school systems, as well as growth in public and special libraries, led to fewer qualified librarians for the growing number of positions. It was reported in 1927 that there were 200 fewer graduates than needed to meet the demand. Adding a qualified librarian like Myrtle Sliper to the teaching staff would set Mandan High School apart from the rest and help ensure the students' success.

Dakota Datebook by Ashley Thronson

