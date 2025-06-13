June 13: A Roaring Noise

A roaring noise and sudden darkness enveloped the village of Alice, North Dakota, on June 12, 1950, as twin tornadoes descended, bringing destruction in their path.

On this date, townspeople were beginning the cleanup effort, while neighbors across the region read about the damage in The Fargo Forum newspaper.

Around 11 a.m. on June 12, the tornadoes struck, accompanied by deafening noise and near-total darkness. Residents told reporters the roar was so loud, they couldn’t even hear the destruction happening outside.

Thankfully, no one was injured, though property damage was extensive. Estimates put the total at around $50,000. Many sheds, garages, and uninhabited buildings were flattened.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the farm of Howard Utke, located two miles northwest of Alice. A garage, two barns, a chicken coop, and a car were nearly destroyed. Damages there were estimated at $7,500.

This tornado wasn’t an isolated event. Cass and surrounding counties had been hit by multiple severe thunderstorms and tornadoes throughout June of 1950.

The twister that struck Alice began south of Tower City and ended at Chaffee. Just days later, on June 15, another round of storms swept through the region, damaging the Alfred Retzlaff farm west of Cooperstown.

Retzlaff told The Fargo Forum that the storm brought some of the largest hailstones he had ever seen.

Despite the destruction, the storms brought much-needed rain for planting and growing crops.

It was noted, even after the damage in Alice, that many Valley farmers still welcomed the rain even though seeding had already been completed.

As long as what’s damaged can be repaired or replaced, folks said, you can’t be too upset with a little severe weather in the area.

Dakota Datebook by Ashley Thronson

