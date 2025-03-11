March 11: Stolen Horses

In the early days, when the West was still wild, stealing a horse was a hanging offense. Justice was often swift and without formalities. As the country moved into the Twentieth Century, motorized horsepower began replacing the flesh-and-blood variety. By 1913, drivers were speeding down roads at 40 miles per hour in automobiles, while farmers started swapping their horses for tractors. But that didn’t mean anyone would overlook a stolen horse.

In 1912, several horses disappeared around Wing, and it quickly became clear that a gang was operating in the area. They made a big mistake when they stole horses from the wrong man. County Commissioner John Davies discovered two mares and a colt were missing from his property. Fed up, Davies was determined to catch the culprits. Described as “tireless in his efforts,” he didn’t just seek his own horses, but worked to recover missing horses from his neighbors as well.

Davies contacted Burleigh County Sheriff Barnes, and together, they began tracking the thieves. They followed clues, but Davies began to fear he might never see his horses again.

The case broke wide open when they got word that Oliver County Sheriff Charles Herman had the prime suspect in custody. Barnes and Davies rushed to meet with Herman and found not only the thief, but the stolen horses as well. Thanks to Herman’s efforts, John Summerfield and two of his associates were behind bars in Burleigh County Jail, charged with grand larceny. Their bail was set at a hefty $2,500 each. Local newspapers noted, “The evidence against all three is so strong that it’s unlikely any will escape conviction.”

On this date in 1913, Sheriff Herman of Oliver County was awarded a $25 reward for capturing the horse thieves. But the story didn’t end there. Summerfield pled guilty and was sentenced to one to five years. However, he didn’t serve much of his sentence. In December, he was granted a pardon, effective the following February, when he was released from prison.

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

