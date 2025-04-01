April 1: April Fools' Day!

April Fools' Day has been around for centuries, with pranks and practical jokes ending in the cry of “April Fool!” Many historians trace its origins to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The Julian calendar began the new year on the spring equinox, around April first, while the Gregorian calendar starts the year on January first. People who refused to adopt the new calendar continued celebrating the new year on the equinox. Others were slow to get the news and didn't realize the rest of the country had already celebrated months earlier. These people became the butt of jokes, called “poisson d’avril,” or April fish, symbolizing a gullible, easily caught person.

In the 18th century, the holiday spread to Britain and continued to grow in popularity. By the early 20th century, it became a favorite celebration in America, with jokes and parties happening on or around April 1st. In 1918, young people held an April Fools' party at the First Baptist Church in Grand Forks, featuring stunts, silly games, and practical jokes. In 1925, the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck hosted an April Fools' party, where partygoers were encouraged to "Wear your clothes backside first. Come and join us if you durst. We’ll make you laugh until you burst!" A few days earlier, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Oddfellows held a party, with a scavenger hunt for a peanut—one that was never found, because no peanut had been hidden.

Though April Fools' parties were mostly for young people, adults also enjoyed the fun. In 1937, the Newcomers Club of Bismarck threw a party for members, with jokes and stunts. Adult card parties and church groups also regularly hosted events centered around April Fools' Day.

While the lavish parties of the past are less common today, the holiday is still recognized. Many companies launch fake products, like hotdog-flavored bottled water. So, as you head out today, stay alert for jokes and pranks that may be waiting for you.

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

