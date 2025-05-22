May 22: North Dakota Medical Association

According to its website, the purpose of the North Dakota Medical Association is “to advocate for North Dakota’s physicians, to advance the health, and promote the well-being of the people of North Dakota.” Much of the organization’s work is carried out by five commissions, representing Socio-Economics, Ethics, Legislation, Medical Services, and Public Relations. These commissions meet to discuss topics important to North Dakota doctors and residents, then make recommendations to the Association.

Healthcare on the frontier in Dakota Territory was rudimentary at best and often a matter of self-care. Doctors were in short supply and had to be prepared for everything: broken bones, gunshot wounds, and epidemics like cholera and typhoid. Military posts such as Camp Hancock and Fort Abraham Lincoln ensured the presence of physicians who provided care to both military personnel and civilians. The first doctor in Bismarck was a retired Army physician, Dr. Henry R. Porter. He opened a practice in Bismarck after completing his Army contract, having survived the defeat of the 7th Cavalry at the Battle of Little Big Horn.

These early doctors were adventurous and solitary figures. They often rode many miles to treat a sick or injured patient. They rarely had nurses to assist and seldom had the chance to consult with a colleague. So, it made sense for them to band together for mutual support. Two Bismarck physicians organized an informal meeting in 1881. That led to the first meeting of the territorial medical association in 1882.

In 1887, a temporary organization formed in Larimore. It later evolved into the North Dakota Medical Association. And on this date in 1888, the group met in Grand Forks. A constitution and bylaws were drafted and officially adopted at the annual meeting the following year, in 1889.

Medical care in North Dakota has come a long way since the days of the lone doctor riding through the wilderness. Over the decades, the North Dakota Medical Association has supported the advancement of medicine across the state and continues to serve physicians to improve healthcare for all North Dakotans.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

