July 11: The Father of NDAC

North Dakota Agricultural College was established in 1890 and opened for classes in 1892. The school’s emphasis was on agricultural science and mechanical engineering. John Worst was appointed president of NDAC in 1895. Although he didn’t have a college degree himself, he made lasting changes, not only to the school, but to farming techniques. As a successful farmer, he overcame the skepticism of North Dakota farmers who believed they couldn’t learn anything from “college boys.”

When Worst arrived at the school, many of the twelve professors had already achieved notoriety in their fields. Professor Edwin Ladd promoted the safety of food and chemicals and was a strong advocate for a pure food and drug law. Professor Henry Bolley was recognized as an authority on crop diseases and weed control.

President Worst encouraged faculty to conduct outreach activities through bulletins, farmers’ institutes, and soil and water testing. One of the school’s outreach programs sent faculty and students across the state to personally consult with farmers. Gradually, those farmers began to respect the “college boys” for their knowledge and advice.

On this date in 1906, the Grand Forks Evening Times published details of that summer’s farmer excursion. These annual excursions were one of President Worst’s innovations to show the value of education. Each year, the trip went to a different location for hands-on learning. In 1906, farmers from across the state gathered in Fargo to tour NDAC and learn about the latest advances in agriculture. They then visited local farms to see the techniques in action.

The newspaper noted that the excursions were becoming more popular, observing that farmers had come to appreciate “receiving instruction from those who make it their life work to discover improved methods of cultivation.” The excursions were described as “of immense benefit to the farmers of the state.”

John Worst believed NDAC should offer more than just an agricultural education. He emphasized providing a practical and liberal education, saying it was important to stress “such sciences and culture subjects as seem necessary to place the productive man on the same intellectual plane as the business or professional man.”

Although he wasn’t the school’s first president, John Worst is generally regarded as the father of NDAC.

