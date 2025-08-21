August 21: Pembina County

When Europeans arrived in the area along the Pembina and Red Rivers in the 1600s, the land was already home to the Assiniboine and Lakota. They were later joined by the Chippewa, who migrated from the east and became the dominant tribe, pushing the others farther west.

The Indigenous inhabitants formed trading relationships with French trappers, who often married Native American women. Their descendants continued to live in the region, hunting and trapping.

After the French defeat in the Seven Years’ War, the Chippewa adapted and learned to deal with the British. By the time of the War of 1812, they supported the British, hoping a British victory would halt the encroachment of Euro-American settlers on their land. But when the Canadian border was finalized, the Chippewa found themselves living on land now considered part of the United States.

What is now Pembina County was originally part of Minnesota Territory. On this date in 1867, it became the first county in what would eventually become the state of North Dakota, following the organization of Dakota Territory.

Pembina County was originally enormous, encompassing what would later become many other counties, including Cass, Traill, and Richland. In 1887, it began to shrink as new counties were organized, eventually taking on the size and shape we recognize today.

The name “Pembina” is derived from the Chippewa word for the high bush cranberry, which grew in abundance along the Pembina River.

Pembina was home to a significant population of Métis descendants of French fur trappers and Native Americans. The Métis developed the Red River cart, a unique form of transportation with high wheels to handle mud, brush, and streams.

The carts had no metal parts, making them easy to repair. Pulled by oxen, they could carry up to 900 pounds of fur and meat to markets in Canada and St. Paul, returning to Pembina with much-needed supplies.

The largest single ethnic group to settle in Pembina was Icelandic. They were joined by Irish, English, and Scottish settlers from Canada followed by Scandinavians, Germans, Russians, Belgians, Ukrainians, and others from around the United States.

As a result, Pembina County is home to a rich, diverse, and very interesting cultural mix.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

