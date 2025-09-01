The Jingle Dance and Spanish Flu Pandemic

On this date in 1918, the Spanish Flu had reached North Dakota. The state’s first confirmed case was a U.S. Marine on leave in New Rockford. Within a week, 100 local cases were reported, along with two deaths.

Similar symptoms had appeared elsewhere since January. Doctors in Madrid identified a particularly virulent strain of influenza, and within a year, the Spanish Flu became a global pandemic, killing between 20 and 40 million people.

World War I had severely disrupted sanitation and healthcare, not only in Europe but in U.S. towns where medical workers were called away to serve. Troop movements helped spread the virus. In fact, half of the U.S. soldiers who died in the war died of the flu, not battle.

North Dakota lost around 3,000 people, despite bans on public gatherings. Hospitals were limited to larger cities, and many towns had no sanitation systems, raw sewage was still dumped into rivers, even in Fargo.

The hardest-hit group was adults aged 20 to 60, though children and elders were also vulnerable. Schools closed, but the Wahpeton Indian School, then a residential, military-style government institution, remained open.

Its on-campus hospital was a state-of-the-art facility, with contract doctors, nurses, and dentists, far better than any in town. A strict quarantine was enforced throughout the pandemic.

But near the end of October, just as the flu seemed to be easing, Principal Carl Fletcher and student Louisa Wadena died at the school hospital. Their names were among the many listed on the front page of the local paper.

Mr. Fletcher, age 38, was buried in Shields, North Dakota. Louisa, 16, from the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota, was buried in an unmarked plot at Fairview Cemetery. Train shipments of flu victims were prohibited, and no burials were allowed on school grounds. Her burial was paid for by students and staff.

In 1995, alumna Joyce Burr, then Superintendent, remembered Louisa’s grave. With art teacher Laura Youngbird, she helped design a marble marker featuring a girl in a jingle dress.

That dress, now a staple at powwows, was born during the pandemic. An Ojibwe elder dreamed it while praying for his granddaughter’s healing. As the girl danced, the sound of the jingles turned sorrow into healing, a rain of hope in the time of sickness.

