On this date in 1912, the Bismarck paper reported that the jail in Steele was under heavy guard to prevent a man from being lynched. The incident stemmed from a senseless murder that left the community speculating about the life and career of George Baker. The previous day, Baker had killed his wife, Myrtle, and father-in-law, T.E. Glass, a wealthy retired farmer and civil war veteran.

