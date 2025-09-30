September 30: Fargo Air Museum

North Dakotans were crazy about aviation right from the very start. Early North Dakota aviators include Carl Ben Eielson and Bruce Peterson. The ladies of the state were not to be left out. Florence Klingensmith, known as “Tree Tops,” was the first licensed female pilot in the state. She made a name for herself on the racing circuit in a plane she christened Miss Fargo. In 1933, Evelyn Waldren became the first woman in North Dakota to earn a transport pilot’s license.

The Fargo Air Museum is where visitors can go to experience the magic of aviation. It’s home to a rotating selection of aircraft displays, ranging from the earliest days of flight to the most modern advancements.

The Wright Flyer, considered one of the most accurate replicas of the Wright Brothers’ first plane, introduces museum visitors to the birth of aviation. The replica was built at the museum in 2003 in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers’ flight.

Visitors can trace the progress of aviation with planes like the Mustang, the most iconic American fighter plane of World War II.

The Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, known as the “Huey,” was used from 1956 to 1976. It transported troops and supplies in Vietnam. The museum has the cockpit section, and visitors are encouraged to climb inside.

The exhibits continue through history to the most modern technologies including an MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft.

The museum opened to the public on this date in 2001 with just one hangar. A second hangar was added in 2014. Today, the museum contains a wide array of airplanes and exhibits, many of them interactive.

While the original plan focused on warbirds, the museum’s mission expanded to include experimental and agricultural aircraft.

History and hands-on fun come together at the museum. Focused on promoting aviation through education, preservation, and restoration, the museum invites visitors of all ages to explore the skies. There’s a wide range of educational programs for both youth and adults. The museum offers interactive history nights. Visitors can create World War II-style dog tags as souvenirs. You can give flying a try without ever leaving the ground, inside the full-motion flight simulator. And you can test your drone-flying skills as well.

The Fargo Air Museum is located at 1609 19th Avenue North. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, and welcomes both visitors and volunteers.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

