November 19: Lydia Pinkham and Turtle Mountain Reservation

November 19 marks the annual Lydia Pinkham Open Studios event in Lynn, Massachusetts, showcasing artists at the historic factory where Lydia’s famous Vegetable Compound for Women was manufactured.

Patented in 1875, the popular elixir contained a small mix of roots and herbs, but its active ingredient was 18% alcohol. Women’s healthcare was quite primitive at the time, but Lydia offered 40-proof relief. Testimonial ads filled newspapers nationwide, with women describing dramatic, life-changing results.

During Prohibition, men liked Lydia too. “Lydia the Pink” became a popular drinking song, humorously spoofing the problems of those who ingested Lydia Pinkham’s elixir and their surprising transformations.

Lydia died in 1882, but women continued to write to her. Her heirs ran the factory, published testimonials, and adjusted the ingredients over time.

What does Lydia Pinkham have to do with the Turtle Mountain Reservation? A little monetary relief for industrious but impoverished residents. The highbush cranberry grows abundantly there and provides “cramp bark” used to ease female ailments. Men, women, and children collected and peeled the bark for Lydia Pinkham buyers. Gunny sacks of bark were taken to the Big Store in Belcourt.

The berries had long been important in the fur trade, mixed with bison meat and fat to make pemmican, or “too-roo,” which could be stored indefinitely. The place name Pembina refers to the highbush cranberry. The Pembina Band of Chippewa played a key role in the Red River fur trade, and many later settled at Turtle Mountain.

In the 1940s, tribal council leader Louis Marion established a cranberry bark and oak post industry. Bark was neatly stacked in pyramids outside the Big Store, and both the Tribe and its citizens profited from the contracts. Collected in winter, the outer layer of the bark peeled off easily.

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich

Sources:

