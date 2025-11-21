November 21: Old Hotel Had Stories to Tell

The Commercial Hotel, built before 1878, was among the first few buildings in Wahpeton, and its only hotel before the boomtown years. It was advertised as "first-class in every way," popular with those seeking business opportunities, land claims or a quick Dakota Territory divorce.

When the railroad reached town, a depot was built directly across from the hotel's side door. Divorce seekers had only to check into the hotel to establish residency, initiate immediate proceedings, then hop back on the train if they wished. Later, the law required a three-month residence before filing, and U.S. citizenship was required.

Various celebrities, crimes, and mysteries were associated with the hotel. The Empire Builder, railroad tycoon James J. Hill, roomed there. A Baptist minister came to divorce and stayed to serve a local church. An English Lord came to shoot wildfowl and divorce his Lady. One proprietor was charged with bootlegging and running a bawdy house. A ghost story was told of a jilted young woman, who died by suicide, appearing in her nightgown at the balcony window.

Bigger and finer hotels were built as the town grew. In January of 1926, the Commercial Hotel was as an apartment building, at that time a novelty in Wahpeton. Newspaper headlines reported the building was destroyed by fire. Upon further inspection, the owner proceeded to renovate, adding a third-floor structure. The grand stairway and balcony landing were still intact. A new checkered marble floor and central solarium preserved the look of an old hotel.

Over the years, the building deteriorated and became a low-rent sort of place.

On this date in 1978, demolition of the old building was underway. The hotel livery stable, used as a garage, was also demolished. The local newspaper, announcing the planned demolition, had interviewed pioneer resident Mrs. Kachelhoffer seeking information about the hotel. She recalled that Mr. Burbank, working for a government survey team, was busy drawing plans when three men came in. They inquired about the country, the town, and people settled there. One man said to Burbank that he must be kept very busy, asking, "How do you keep up with your work? Burbank replied, "I could do very well, thank you, if I wasn't interrupted by people like you asking foolish questions!" One of the men drew himself up taller and said, "Sir, you are speaking to the President of the United States, Rutherford B. Hayes."

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich



