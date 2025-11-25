November 25: The Dorcas Society

The Dorcas Society is a charitable organization named after Dorcas, a woman described in the Acts of the Apostles. Dorcas was a biblical figure widely known for her dressmaking abilities. The primary mission of the society was originally to provide clothing for the needy, although that grew to include other necessities, like food.

In 1909, twelve women in Dickinson established the first Dorcas Society in North Dakota. They worked to fund a bed at the hospital for poor children who needed medical care. The group’s first fundraising effort was a Grand Ball that raised one hundred dollars, which was donated to the hospital. They continued to hold annual fundraisers. In addition to supporting the hospital, they provided food and clothing to needy families.

On this date in 1916, the Dickinson newspaper published a lengthy obituary for Mrs. T.D. Casey, one of the early members of the local Dorcas Society. She was described as a “whole-souled, noble-minded woman.” An active member of several community clubs, including the Civic Club and the Suffrage Club, she was a dedicated member of the Dorcas Society and embodied the goals and intentions of that group.

The Dorcas Society is alive and well in North Dakota today. The focus of Dorcas Societies is on those in need and that mission is not confined to the borders of the United States. The Jamestown chapter donated cows to families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Society partnered with the United Presbyterian Church for the project.

Executive Director Douglas Chimanga said, “They have nothing,” and giving each family a cow would help them become more self-sufficient. The chapter also funds a school, a children’s food program, and a program to provide assistance for widows. Chimanga says the society helps needy people in their own communities, wherever they are found.

Over the years, the Dickinson chapter supported the Red Cross during World War One, assisted families during the 1918 flu epidemic, and introduced a milk program for students in local schools. The chapter continues to aid families just as it has done for more than a century, providing food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Mrs. Casey, a devoted member of the Dickinson chapter, would undoubtedly be proud of the legacy she left behind.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

