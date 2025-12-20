Weekend Datebook: Happy Holidays!

The holidays don’t just arrive, they’re built.

Built early… and late. In kitchens with flour-dusted counters, in dark mornings with headlights cutting across frozen roads.

They’re built by hands that wrap packages after midnight. By lists checked twice, and sometimes three times.

The work of the holidays shows up everywhere. Sidewalks cleared before dawn. In church basements that smell like coffee and fruitcakes.

Someone strings lights in the cold, their fingers stiff from the chilling wind. Someone else practices the same song again… and again… until it sounds like December.

There’s the long drive home. An extra chair pulled from the closet. A dish that never quite turns out the same but is made anyway.

And through it all, there’s effort we don’t always see. The planning. The remembering. The choosing to show up, when it might be easier not to.

The holidays aren’t just dates on a calendar and days off from work. They’re promises we keep to each other.

At Prairie Public, we see that work. We hear it in your voices and see it every day in our community.

And so, as the year turns and the season grows colder and quiet under snow…

We want to say thank you. For the effort. For the care. For all the unseen work that makes this region home.

From all of us at Prairie Public, We wish you a peaceful, meaningful, and very happy holidays.