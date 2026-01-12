January 12: Wong Woo and Bismarck's The International restaurant

On this day in 1907, staff of the State Historical Society dined out at a new restaurant in town, The International. Owned and operated by Wong Woo, a local restaurateur, The International specialized in Chinese food for hungry residents and visitors in downtown Bismarck.

Located in the Quinland Building next to Richholt’s — 406 Main Street, to be precise — The International advertised itself as a “first-class restaurant” offering short-order service. Open day and night, Wong Woo served meals at all hours, something the State Historical Society staff must have appreciated, as receipt books show they dined at The International for supper.

In addition to familiar Chinese dishes such as chop suey, Wong Woo introduced new ingredients from China and other Asian countries to entice local customers. In March 1908, he advertised canned bamboo tips, ready to eat and experience. The bamboo tips were expensive, costing him 75 cents a can because of the difficulty of securing them from the tops of bamboo trees at just the right time.

Wong Woo did not stay at The International for long. By December 1908, it was reported that he had sold his interest in the restaurant to his night cook, Lee Chiuck, and was headed to Mandan. In October 1909, Woo was advertising a restaurant in Minot that he ran with Lee Sung, called the England Restaurant, though it still served Chinese food. Plain chop suey and all kinds of noodles were his specialties, with chop suey priced at 35 cents.

Running a restaurant is never easy, and they can close just as quickly as they open, leaving hungry customers when a favorite lunch spot disappears. The staff of the State Historical Society would have had to find a new place to eat after Wong Woo left his restaurant for lunches and the occasional work dinner.

Dakota Datebook by Ashley Thronson

