February 25: Miners Mine an Eight-Hour Day

On this date in 1919, a lignite coal mine near Beulah was leased to a partnership for two years by the Beulah Coal Mining Company, part of a larger Minnesota-based company.

Some 42 men signed on, agreeing to produce at least 100 tons of coal per day. To meet that quota, they had to work more than eight hours daily, a violation of North Dakota’s workday law.

A routine inspection by John Hanwell, a state mine inspector who had previously estimated that about 2,000 men were engaged in lignite mining statewide, uncovered the excessive hours. His investigation also revealed that the mine lacked proper ventilation and adequate emergency exits.

Inspector Hanwell informed the company that until the ventilation and exits were corrected and the eight-hour workday observed, the mine would be shut down.

The company challenged his decision in court. The case came before Judge Charles F. Amidon. Company attorneys argued that the miners were not employees, but co-owners. Under state law, employees in mines could work no more than eight hours a day, but owners could work their own property without restriction. The company claimed the men were freely choosing to work longer hours as partners and asked the judge to restrain Hanwell.

Judge Amidon disagreed. He upheld the inspector’s authority and supported closing the mine for violating the eight-hour law.

The company appealed to federal court, where the case went before Judge J. M. Hanley. Judge Hanley affirmed both Amidon’s ruling and Hanwell’s decision. An injunction was issued against the company for violating the workday law and failing to address the safety concerns involving ventilation and emergency exits.

Not long afterward, Inspector Hanwell was appointed by Governor Lynn Frazier as North Dakota’s lead State Mine Inspector. The Hope Pioneer later reported that Judge Amidon’s decision upholding Hanwell’s authority to enforce the eight-hour law was considered one of the most important labor rulings in state history.

Dakota Datebook by Leonidas Miller

Sources:

