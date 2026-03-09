March 9: State Basketball Tournament Pairings Set, 1926

March in North Dakota signals the coming of spring, the last gasps of winter and basketball. High school teams across the state battle through the regular season, with successful squads earning trips to district tournaments and hoping to secure a spot in the state tournament to compete for the title of best in the state.

A century ago, the High School League, predecessor of today’s North Dakota High School Activities Association, determined the pairings for the 1926 tournament using a different method than in previous years. In prior seasons, tournament pairings were set using the same method as at the district level, which meant teams didn’t know who they would play until the day the tournament began. That led to frustration and nervousness among fans and players, who were unsure of their opponents or the travel involved.

In 1926, the League board drew pairings by district, allowing the tournament field to be announced sooner and giving players and fans more time to prepare.

Another major difference between 1926 and today: the High School League had just one class in basketball, compared to three classes now. The 1926 pairings were set: Devils Lake faced Fargo at 2:30 on Friday, March 19, followed by Mandan versus Minot at 3:30. The evening session featured Valley City against Grand Forks at 7:30, followed by Donnybrook battling Dickinson at 8:30. Fargo defeated Dickinson 28–27 to claim the state championship. The tournament was held in the State Training School gym, described at the time as “the best in the state.”

The basketball landscape has changed dramatically over the past 100 years, with school closures, consolidations, and population growth in major cities. Grand Forks, Fargo, and Minot now each have more than one high school and compete in Division AA, along with Dickinson and Mandan. Valley City and Devils Lake compete in different regions of Division A. Donnybrook no longer has a high school or its own team, closing its doors and consolidating with Kenmare in 1987.

March brings the close of basketball season in North Dakota and the crowning of state champions. Schools and communities cheer on their teams and hope for success. It’s an exciting time for fans, young and old, to make memories and reflect on past accomplishments.

Dakota Datebook by Daniel Sauerwein

Sources:

