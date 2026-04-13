April 13: Letofsky’s Still

On this date in 1920, police in Fargo arrested Ed Letofsky for selling illegal liquor. Claiming he sold only to “accommodating friends,” Letofsky was sentenced to ten months in prison for marketing his homemade raisin whisky. His operation was based in his own house, and the still in his basement was so large that officers had to call back to the station for help removing it. After his arrest, Letofsky quickly confessed and even explained to the court how he produced and sold the liquor.

Letofsky was a merchant tailor who had lived in Fargo for sixteen years with his wife and seven children. Before his arrest, he was active in the community. He served as an officer in the Camels of the World club, and both he and his wife were involved in the Jacob Gordon Dramatic Club, a local theatre troupe. Letofsky served as its president in 1916. The group staged productions such as Lost Soul and The Beggar, using the performances as fundraisers to aid those in need and families affected by World War I. Newspaper accounts described these efforts as “a success both financially and as…pleasing entertainment,” noting that proceeds were enough to “keep the wolf away from the recipient’s door for many moons.”

Letofsky had originally purchased liquor from someone in Moorhead before reselling it to friends at a small profit. He had been involved in bootlegging for about a year when he was arrested, though his basement still had only been operating for a few months. Police had been watching him before making their move when he attempted to sell a quart for $10. According to his own testimony, the cost to produce it was between six and seven dollars.

Later that same day, Letofsky pleaded guilty before A. G. Hanson in county court to keeping distilled liquor for sale.

Dakota Datebook by Gabriel J. Mitchell



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