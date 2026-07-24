July 24: Erlenmeyer Brothers’ Truck Garden

By 1928, brothers William and Harvey Erlenmeyer, ages 16 and 18 respectively, had worked for nearly a decade on their small produce farm. It was referred to as a "truck garden" because the produce was transported by truck to nearby cities. Through their work in the garden, they earned enough profit to pay for their college education, with money left over to help cover living expenses and support their younger brother.

On this date in 1928, the Bismarck Tribune published a story about the Erlenmeyer brothers' garden. It was located on five and a half acres just outside Bismarck. By the time the article appeared, they had made enough profit to purchase land on Sibley Island in the Missouri River, now the site of flood-control measures.

The brothers grew crops including cabbages, carrots, watermelons, and muskmelons. According to the article, they expected the 1928 harvest to be their largest yet.

They sold their produce in local stores, whose owners were reportedly eager to buy from the brothers because they had proven themselves reliable and honest. On occasion, the brothers even shipped hardier produce to Montana, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

The truck garden also helped the brothers stay in shape for the high school football season each fall. At the time of the article, both William and Harvey planned to attend the University of North Dakota after high school. Later Bismarck Tribune articles reported that Harvey instead planned to attend college in Jamestown.

Over the years, the boys dealt with setbacks such as hailstorms and excessive rain. One night, the previous year, a thief stole half of their watermelons and all of their muskmelons. Through it all, they persevered, showing up day after day to tend their truck garden.

For the brothers, it was worth the effort. As William said, "During the hot summer months, we spend a great many hours out in the blazing sun, but the personal satisfaction of knowing that we are supporting ourselves is enough alone to make it worthwhile."

Dakota Datebook by Victoria Richter

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