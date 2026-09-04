September 4: Moffet’s Battle Against Corruption

William Moffet, editor of the Bismarck Pioneer, was a controversial but respected journalist known for his no-nonsense reporting style. A staunch prohibitionist, he frequently used his newspaper to expose corruption among public officials and businessmen. His reporting style earned him admiration, but also powerful enemies throughout the Bismarck area.

In 1897, Moffet published a scathing accusation against Bismarck Mayor E.G. Patterson, alleging that the mayor was operating a speakeasy out of the Sheridan Hotel, which Patterson owned. The accusation sparked a series of efforts aimed at driving Moffet out of town.

At the mayor’s insistence, Moffet was arrested four times within a 30-day period on libel charges. Tensions escalated further when, on this date in 1897, according to reports published in the Washburn Leader, a group of men broke into the Bismarck Pioneer office, vandalized the premises, and hauled Moffet’s printing equipment to the Missouri River, where it was thrown into the water. Just a month later, as Moffet was returning home with his wife and mother, an unknown assailant fired five shots at him. Although no one was injured, the attacker escaped and was never identified.

Many people believed these incidents were retaliation for Moffet’s outspoken articles and the influential enemies he had made, though no direct connection was ever proven. The libel charges were eventually dismissed when a judge ruled that North Dakota’s libel laws protected statements made in the sincere belief that they were true.

Despite these challenges, Moffet continued his work as a newspaper editor and remained an advocate for prohibition and anti-corruption. In addition to his work with the newspaper, he served with the local militia’s 1st Infantry and participated in numerous military campaigns across the Northern Plains. He was also among the group that helped establish Fort Abraham Lincoln. Later, he served in both the Spanish-American War and World War I, eventually earning the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Dakota Datebook by Grace Kaiser



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