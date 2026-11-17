Bridges are an essential part of North Dakota’s transportation network, carrying pedestrians, trains, cars, trucks, and farm implements over and under obstacles. One major natural obstacle is the Missouri River, where several bridges have been built and replaced as traffic and infrastructure needs changed. The Liberty Memorial Bridge faced its own challenges as the river shifted over time.

On this date in 1926, the Bismarck Tribune reported that efforts were underway to prevent a potential course change in the Mighty Missouri that threatened the bridge’s west pier. Action was needed to ensure the structure’s future safety.

The bridge had opened in September 1922 to great fanfare. It provided the first connected road between eastern and western North Dakota and was the only vehicular bridge across the Missouri River between Great Falls, Montana, and Sioux City, Iowa. Named in honor of North Dakota’s World War I veterans, it was dedicated to the people of the state during a large pageant ceremony that included a parade between Mandan and Bismarck.

As the river meandered and attempted to alter its channel, erosion began along the west bank behind the bridge’s western pier. Engineers from the state highway department and the Army Corps of Engineers worked together to prevent further damage. Funding would come from both the state and the War Department.

To reduce costs, revetment work would take place when the river iced over. The project involved reinforcing the riverbank and forcing the river back into its proper channel. The newspaper emphasized that the bridge was in no immediate danger and that every effort would be made to protect the structure and the state’s investment.

The Liberty Memorial Bridge served the region for another eight decades, becoming a familiar landmark for generations of residents and travelers. A new bridge opened in August 2008, and the historic structure was demolished that same year.

Today, opinions remain strong about historic bridges across the state. Although many bridges now span the Missouri River, North Dakota’s first faced early challenges from nature and stood the test of time to become an important landmark in central North Dakota.

Dakota Datebook by Daniel Sauerwein

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