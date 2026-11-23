In 1912, Hazel Ying Lee was born in Portland, Oregon, the child of first-generation Chinese immigrants. Early in 1932, Lee was given her first airplane ride, and from that point on, she knew she had to learn to fly. It became her obsession. Working as a high-rise elevator operator in Portland, Lee put every penny into flight school and graduated as a pilot in October 1932, becoming the first Chinese American woman to do so.

In 1933, Hazel booked passage to China. She intended to join the Republic of China Air Force to fight the invading Japanese. Because she was a woman, she was not allowed to fly for the Air Force, but found work flying supplies for private companies.

In 1938, Lee decided to come back to the U.S. After America entered the war in 1941, Hazel joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots, known as the WASP, and was the first Chinese American woman to fly for the U.S. Air Force.

During training in Kansas, Lee had to make an emergency landing in a field and was chased around her plane by a farmer with a pitchfork who thought she was Japanese. Hazel finally convinced him, with her fluent English, that she was American.

Lee was assigned to the Third Ferrying Group at Romulus, Michigan, delivering aircraft all over the United States. Hazel was tasked with flying the P-63 fighter from the Bell Aircraft Plant in Niagara Falls, New York, to Great Falls, Montana. From there, male pilots would fly the planes to Alaska, where Soviet pilots would fly them to Russia.

In November 1944, Lee was flying to Montana but was grounded in Fargo because of poor weather. Finally, on this date, the weather cleared, and Lee was able to take off. She traveled over North Dakota on her way west. When Lee reached the Great Falls airport, there was a massive backlog of fighters trying to land, and the control tower was overwhelmed. Lee’s plane collided with another P-63, and both planes burst into flames. Hazel died two days later.

Lee was the last WASP pilot to die during the war.

Tragically, Hazel’s brother, Victor, was killed fighting in France soon after.

Hazel and Victor were buried next to each other in Portland. Victor was recognized for his service; Hazel was not until 1977, when they awarded Hazel Ying Lee full military status for her service to our country.

Dakota Datebook by Scott Nelson

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