On this day in 1995, The Fargo Forum announced that the Gunlogson Living Trust was distributing $4 million to 26 nonprofit organizations, most in North Dakota. Equivalent to more than $8 million today, the fortune had been amassed by G.B. Gunlogson, the son of Icelandic pioneers who settled in North Dakota.

Gunlogson was born in 1887 in a log cabin on his family’s homestead in Akra Township, near Cavalier in Pembina County. His parents, Eggert and Rannveig, emigrated from Iceland to Manitoba in 1875, then moved to Dakota Territory in 1880. Like many early settlers, they were part of a wave of Icelandic immigrants who helped shape the region’s identity.

Despite his modest beginnings, Gunlogson pursued higher education at North Dakota Agricultural College, now NDSU, and the University of North Dakota, where he earned an engineering degree. In 1909, he left North Dakota to work for the J.I. Case Farm Implement Company in Wisconsin. He later founded a successful agricultural advertising agency.

Though he never returned to live in North Dakota, Gunlogson remained deeply connected to its land, people, and history. He was passionate about the history of North Dakota pioneers like his parents, environmental conservation, and rural life. He wanted future generations to learn about and appreciate the pioneer way of life.

In 1964, he and his sister donated their family’s 200-acre homestead to the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. The land became the Gunlogson Nature Preserve, part of Icelandic State Park. The wooded property includes his boyhood home, built in 1890 and furnished with original items, the Pioneer Heritage Center, and restored historic buildings, including Akra Community Hall and Hallson Church. For this gift, he received the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Outdoor Recreation Achievement Award and the North Dakota Governor’s Award.

Gunlogson died in 1983 at age 96. With no children, he and his wife, Esther, established the Gunlogson Living Trust to continue supporting the causes they cherished. After Esther’s death in 1995, the trust distributed grants ranging from $40,000 to $500,000 to organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Recipients included the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, the North Dakota Community Foundation, the North Dakota Institute for Regional Studies at NDSU, the Pembina County Historical Society, and the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Thanks to these gifts, the legacy of Icelandic pioneers and North Dakota’s natural beauty continue to be preserved and celebrated.

Dakota Datebook by Trista Raezer-Stursa

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