Pastime Club & Steakhouse, Marmarth

The scenic small town of Marmarth, North Dakota (population 101), is situated on the Little Missouri River in the southwest corner of the state, seven miles from the Montana border.

The town was part of the railroad expansion, so at one point in time, some 1,300 people lived there. It had everything a town needed to serve a growing community — a hospital, two banks, two hotels, a newspaper, a dance hall, saloons, and a movie house.

The movie house, The Mystic Theatre, still stands — and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Singer Damien Jurado played a show there in 2014 as part of his 50 States Tour. He told host Tom Brosseau about his visit, saying it was one of the most memorable experiences of his life. He said, “I thought towns like Marmarth only existed in my imagination. I didn't end up writing any material based on the town, but as sure as rain flows through my veins, I go visit the town often in my mind.”

