In Session

Episode Twelve: United States v. Holmberg

Published April 1, 2025 at 1:39 PM CDT
Journalists, witnesses and North Dakota’s attorney general packed into Courtroom 1 at the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo to bear witness to the almost seven-hour sentencing hearing of former State Senator, Ray Holmberg. Holmberg pleaded guilty in September 2024 to one count of intent to travelling to engage in illicit sex acts. Ann Alquist and Erik Deatherage share analysis and context from Dane DeKrey and Bruce Ringstrom, both defense attorneys, in this special episode of In Session.

