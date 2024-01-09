© 2024
Main Street Eats with Root Seller Sue

Sue's Christmas Tree (and Spiders)!

Published January 9, 2024 at 4:09 PM CST

In a fascinating blend of tradition and surprise, Sue Balcom shares her unique holiday custom: decorating her Christmas tree with spider-themed ornaments. This intriguing choice adds an unexpected twist to the classic holiday decor, inviting listeners to explore the story and inspiration behind this distinctive practice. Sue's approach offers a fresh perspective on festive decorations, demonstrating how personal touches can create memorable and unique holiday experiences.

