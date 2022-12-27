"The Authority Gap" Author ~ National Security Expert

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 - The Supreme Court has had a busy year. Would you believe that female US Supreme Court Justices are interrupted four times more often than male ones? We visit with Mary Ann Sieghart the author of The Authority Gap: Why Women Are Still Taken Less Seriously Than Men, and What We Can Do About It. Today we reair a conversation from March. ~~~ Will Cromarty is working to provide accessible museum space to local collectors. As a former CIA officer and national security subject-matter expert in aerospace and satellite systems, space/counterspace weapons system counterproliferation, and aerospace-sector geopolitics, he comments on current events. Across the aerospace sector, William spearheads federal partnerships in support of America's most cutting-edge satellite and UAS programs.