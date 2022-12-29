Dr. Temple Grandin ~ Bison and Climate Change ~ Sue Balcom ~ Movie Review

Thursday, December 29, 2022 - We continue looking back on the best of 2022. We reair a conversation from October with Dr. Temple Grandin, autism activist, scientist and New York Times bestselling author. She joins us to discuss her new book, “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions.” ~~~ Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may well make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife.Celia Llopis-Jepsenof the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University. ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for a Main Street Eats on new year’s resolutions. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Argentina: 1985.”