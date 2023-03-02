© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

National Native News Host Antonia Gonzales ~ Tom Isern ~ Sue Balcom: Getting Ready to Plant

Published March 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST
Antonia Gonzales, dressed for her ND visit

Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Antonia Gonzales is the founder and host of National Native News. She’s visiting North Dakota on the occasion of the 8th Annual NDSU Press Party. Antonia contributed to one of the books being featured at the event: “Rethinking Rural: Reflections on the Past, Insights for the Future.” ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Who Feeds Them All.” ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for Main Street Eats in an episode titled “Getting Ready to Plant.”

Main Street