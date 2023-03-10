Dave Thompson News Update ~ Chef Summer Peterson's Beef Stew Recipe ~ Chuck Lura on Owls ~ Matt Olien Reviews Aftersun

Friday, March 10, 2023 - News director Dave Thompson is here to discuss the latest from the legislature and other highlights from the week’s news. ~~~ The Great American Folk Show is heard weekly on Prairie Public. Today we share an excerpt as we learn how to make a great stew. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about owls. ~~~ Matt Olien joins us for an extended movie conversation as he reviews Aftersun, a coming-of-age drama, and previews Sunday’s Academy Awards presentation, sharing his predictions for the big winners.