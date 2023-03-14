Writer Taylor Brorby ~ Exhibit on Class B Basketball ~ Plains Folk Essay

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - Writer Taylor Brorby is coming back to North Dakota to talk about this book, Boys and Oil: Growing up Gay in a Fractured Land, speaking at Zandbroz in Fargo on March 21st. We visited with him about the book when it came out last year. He joins us today to talk about the reaction. The book has garnered 5-star reviews and has led to many speaking engagements. Taylor joins us to talk about those experiences, the laws in legislatures across the nation concerning gay and trans rights, and his work as the Annie Tanner Clark Fellow in Environmental Humanities and Environmental Justice at the Tanner Humanities Center at the University of Utah. ~~~ The State Historical Society has prepared a special presentation on the history and nostalgia of Class B basketball in North Dakota. We visit with Laura Forde, the society’s education and engagement manager; and Sarah Walker, head of reference services at the North Dakota State Archives. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “The Fatal Wedding.”