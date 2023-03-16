Film Explores Female Boxing ~ State Bank of North Dakota ~ BirdNote: How Do Birds Stop Flying

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - The Fargo Film Festival is March 21-25. We visit with Emily Sheskin, the director of the documentary feature JessZilla. It chronicles the journey of boxing protégé Jesselyn Silva as she has an eye on the Olympics, but then receives a horrible diagnosis. ~~~ Recent news about bank failures have created some concern about the banking industry in general. North Dakota has quite a past when it comes to banking. In a story we first aired last August, Nick Rommel explores the history and the legacy of the State Bank of ND. ~~~ We share a BirdNote on how birds stop flying.