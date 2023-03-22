Laetitia Mizero Hellerud and the Jeremiah Program ~~ Daniel Bielinski Film "End of the Rope"

Tuesday was National Single Parent’s Day. One organization working to help single parents is the Jeremiah Program. Joining us to explain how they work to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children is the executive director of the Fargo-Moorhead chapter, Laetitia Mizero Hellerud. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares another tale from the ranch. This one is titled “Rosie’s Debut.” ~~~ End of the Rope is a new film from Canticle Productions. It explores North Dakota’s last lynching. We visit with filmmaker Daniel Bielinski of Bismarck, who is also program chair of Dramatic Arts at the University of Mary. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about quaking aspen and paper birch.